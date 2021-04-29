Police seek assistance in finding missing person from Dannemora

Thursday, 29 April, 2021 - 09:10

The 76-year-old was reported missing from an east Auckland address on Chapel Road, Dannemora just before 7pm last night (28 April).

Jillian was last seen earlier in the afternoon and was wearing a navy blue trench coat, black trousers and flat trainers.

She is described as being around 175cm tall, with short black hair and of a solid build.

Police and Jillian's carers are concerned for her wellbeing and we need to locate her.

Last night, Police conducted a number of enquiries around Dannemora and Howick to locate Jillian, with assistance from the Police Eagle helicopter.

Anyone who sees Jillian is urged to contact Police on 111 immediately.

Alternatively, anyone with any other information can contact Police by calling 105 and quoting the file number 210428/9787.