Pasifika education leaders come together for national fono - NZEI

Thursday, 29 April, 2021 - 10:29

Pasifika educators are meeting in Åtautahi Christchurch today and tomorrow to consider how our education system could be redesigned to be more responsive to Pasifika learners.

Held by the country's largest education union, NZEI Te Riu Roa, the national Pasifika Fono will look at what is and is not working for Pasifika learners in our education system - and at how we can make changes to put them and their ‘Äiga at the centre of the design.

Almost 300 attendees are expected at the Fono, which is the first major event held by the union this year.

The Fono carries the theme "Na leo i Ko'olau: honouring the voices of our ancestors whose knowledge, wisdom, and shoulders we stand on, honouring where we come from and who we come from, and reminding us that there are many compass points we, as wayfinders, can set sail towards".

The event's two day programme will feature a stunning lineup of Pasifika education experts from around Aotearoa, with workshops about connections to culture, art, education leadership, digital technologies, health equity, and supporting Pacific learners and their families.

Acclaimed poets Daisy Lavea-Timo and Tusiata Avia will be the event's keynote speakers.