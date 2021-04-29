Overnight closure of SH1 Lorne St Hamilton - Waka Kotahi

Thursday, 29 April, 2021 - 13:04

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises that a short section of State Highway 1 through Hamilton will be closed overnight for up to two weeks for roadworks.

From Sunday 9 May, Lorne Street will be closed between Normandy Avenue and Ohaupo Road from 8pm to 6am, Sunday to Thursday.

A pedestrian refuge is being built on Lorne Street, opposite St Peters Park. This work involves trimming back the vegetation, building the median refuge and two kerb refuges, installing two new street lights and remarking the lines. This work is expected to take up to two weeks.

Between 8pm and 6am on the nights work is happening, Lorne Street will be accessible to residents and businesses only. All other traffic will be detoured south on Normandy Avenue and Ohaupo Road.

There will be no access through the work site opposite St Peters Park, except for emergency services. This means residents at 10 to 34 Lorne Street can only access from the west, while those at 36 to 51 Lorne Street can only access from the east.

To ensure the safety of staff working on site and reduce congestion at the entry to Lorne Street, access from either end will be by left turn only.

Waka Kotahi thanks motorists for their patience.

