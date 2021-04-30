Gore DC welcomes bridge decision

Friday, 30 April, 2021 - 01:01

The decision to approve resource consent applications for the construction of a bridge over the Mataura River to carry critical infrastructure will have a huge positive impact on Gore’s water supply, says Gore District Mayor Tracy Hicks.

The Gore District Council welcomes the decision by the independent hearing commissioners to approve two land use resource consent applications to build a new cable-stay bridge about 650 metres upstream of the existing Gore traffic bridge.

The bridge is part of a multi-million dollar project to provide a safe and reliable drinking water supply for Gore residents.

It will carry new water pipelines linking the upgraded East Gore water treatment plant with the Jacobstown Wells and Hilbre Avenue reservoir. The bridge will also provide a safe link between east and west Gore for cyclists and pedestrians.

Mr Hicks said the decision was very pleasing, given the enormous positive impact the bridge was going to have on the security and quality of Gore’s water supply.

He acknowledged the commissioners’ comment the decision was ‘a close call’.

"There are learnings we can take from the process and use in the future.

"That said, it’s (the decision) a positive result for Gore and will deliver long term public benefit."

In their decision, the commissioners mention "significant benefits" to the broader Gore community in terms of improved water supply and better connectivity for walkers and cyclists.

Gore District Chief Executive Stephen Parry said it had been a long journey to get to this point.

"This is a multifaceted, complex project focusing on improving water quality as well as walking and cycling opportunities.

"I always thought it would be a delicately poised debate between public benefit versus private impact, and believe the decision reflects that."

He said the Council had carefully considered several other locations before deciding on the site near the intersection between Church and Huron streets.

While some people vehemently opposed the bridge, the project also had its fair share of supporters, Mr Parry said.

"Any submitter opposed to the decision has 15 working days to lodge an appeal."

Mr Parry reiterated the mayor’s comments about the Council learning from the process - "as is the norm with any large project, there will be a full post mortem at its completion".