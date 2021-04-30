Parks' Reserves Management Plans progressing - Council

Friday, 30 April, 2021 - 10:38

The second stage of three Reserve Management Plan processes for Hastings parks is underway.

New plans for Eskdale Park and Frimley Park and a review of the Tainui, Tanner, Tauroa and Hikanui Reserves plan are being developed by Hastings District Council this year.

The first stage, gathering community input and user data, finished on Friday [April 23]. It was very positive.

Between surveys, interviews, correspondence and park gatherings, more than 1000 people provided feedback on Eskdale Park, over 200 on Frimley Park, and more than 500 on the Tainui, Tanner, Tauroa and Hikanui Reserves review.

"That is a very healthy level of input and will be very useful as the team prepares key themes in this second stage," said Hastings District Council eco-district subcommittee chairperson Ann Redstone.

The feedback and user information has been gathered by independent research company FOLKL, which will now analyse it and report back to Council officers.

"We look forward to bringing the themes back to our community for more input as we work towards preparing a draft plan for formal consultation," said Mrs Redstone.

There are seven stages to the process with three opportunities for residents to provide input.