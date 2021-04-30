Planners go bush to protect our pristine ecosystems - Council

Friday, 30 April, 2021 - 10:48

Some of our most isolated ecological gems are getting the expert once over as the New Plymouth District Plan gets a major revamp.

From our Mounga, to the coast, to the inland hill country, NPDC’s senior planning officers are out and about, working with landowners as part of the process for updating the plan.

Launched in 2019, the Proposed District Plan received more than 589 submissions, with just under 8,000 submission points sent in. The Plan is the District’s ‘rulebook’, and once finalised, it will set out what can be built and where, and help manage parts of the natural environment. Officers are on the ground now compiling reports on feedback received during the submission process. Alongside a specialist ecologist, NPDC Senior Planner Ra McBeth has been checking out more than 40 properties with significant natural areas (SNAs), places that are home to important native plant and wildlife habitats.

McBeth says they’ve visited sites where landowners are opposing or wanting to check their SNA’s status as part of the District Plan review. "Some owners start off a bit unhappy because they’re concerned that we’re taking away their rights, but by the end they’re usually offering us cups of tea," McBeth says.

She believes attitudes to conservation have changed a lot over the last 10 years, and people with bush on their property know that it’s special. New Plymouth District has around 82,000 hectares of bushland, with a big chunk of that in the national park. Around 58,000 hectares is legally protected, and the Proposed District Plan aims to safeguard around 24,000 hectares more of unprotected bush on private land, to help stop the decline in biodiversity. "The Mounga and North Taranaki have a lot of remnant cover, however the ring plain and urban areas are below the 10% level needed for sustainable biodiversity," says McBeth.

That’s one reason for the ‘Planting our Place’ proposal to grow 17 hectares of urban forest on Council-owned reserves, helping improve depleted areas. For McBeth, planning policy and consenting are about balance - caring about the people, the land and the future.

The proposed plan will make it easier for people to understand where they can build, where they can do business and the important features in the district that need to be looked after for future generations. Reports and submissions will be considered by independent commissioners at hearings later in the year.

Follow the District Plan’s progress at newplymouthnz.com.