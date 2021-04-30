New Taupo Exhibition keeps art in the family - Council

Friday, 30 April, 2021 - 12:10

Father-and-son John and Richard Boyd-Dunlop will showcase their bold and colourful contemporary art in the collectively titled exhibition "Instinctively Inherent" at the TaupÅ Museum from 8 May until 14 June.

TaupÅ Museum exhibitions officer Kerence Stephen said it was a delight to host the Boyd-Dunlops whose artworks revel in playful imagery and abundant colour.

"We are excited to be exhibiting such phenomenal New Zealand artists, and hope local people take full advantage of the opportunity to experience ‘Instinctively Inherent’," Ms Stephen said.

Both self-taught artists, Richard and his father John have been on similar but different artistic journeys.

Richard has been creating in paint since his teens and inspired John to start his own creative output at the tender age of 68. Richard is an exhibiting artist of 25 years whose work adorns public and private spaces both at home in New Zealand and across the Globe. John has made up for lost time by producing a prodigious amount of work in the past few years.

Both artists are strongly inspired by the land in their practice.

John was a grower for market on the Hauraki Gulf. His agrarian scenes are reminiscent of time spent immersed in the natural world. When young, Richard spent many long days among the fields, letting his imagination run wild. While the connection to the earth is apparent in Richards’s work, his contemporary influences steer his art into a more futuristic sphere - one which includes holographic pieces.

Members of the TaupÅ community are welcome to join the Boyd-Dunlop's for the opening preview on Friday May 7 at 5.30pm.

TaupÅ Museum is open seven days from 10am to 4.30pm and entry is free to TaupÅ District residents with proof of address.