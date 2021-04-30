Tribunal findings 'must spur changes for mokopuna Maori'

|
The Children’s Commissioner and Assistant MÄori Commissioner strongly welcome the Waitangi Tribunal’s call for a by MÄori, for MÄori approach to care and protection of mokopuna MÄori following its Oranga Tamariki Urgent Inquiry.
The Waitangi Tribunal has today reported on its inquiry into the "significant and consistent disparity" between the number of mokopuna MÄori and non-MÄori children being taken into state care, the failure of Oranga Tamariki in its current approach to actively protect mokopuna MÄori and their right to live as MÄori, and what must be done into the future.
"The Tribunal’s comprehensive report is the latest evidence that the state care and protection system is not working for MÄori and must be completely transformed," Commissioner Becroft says.
"The Tribunal’s findings are an historic acknowledgment of the harmful impact of structural and systemic racism and of the consistent calls from whÄnau for change since 1925."
"This is a once in a generation opportunity to get it right for mokopuna and whÄnau MÄori. We urge the Government to take it."
Assistant MÄori Commissioner Glenis Philip Barbara says the findings affirm the right of MÄori to live as MÄori. "It must signal an end to New Zealand’s horrible addiction to assimilation.
"The call for the Crown to ‘step back from further intrusion and allow MÄori to reclaim their space’ and take responsibility to lead the transformation is in itself, transformational," Ms Philip Barbara says.
"The ‘child rescue’ model inherited by Oranga Tamariki has for decades failed to work for mokopuna MÄori, and it never will. Too often it has severed the links between mokopuna and their whÄnau, hapÅ« and iwi, damaging their lifelong connections, identity, and wellbeing," Commissioner Becroft says.
"Mokopuna MÄori, like all children, deserve to be both safe, and with their whÄnau. The idea that its one or the other is just wrong.
"The Tribunal’s call for by MÄori for MÄori approaches, comes as a new CEO and advisory board is preparing a blueprint for a new future for Oranga Tamariki.
"The Tribunal’s report echoes the findings of Te Kuku o Te Manawa, the Office of the Children’s Commissioner inquiry into the uplifts of pÄpi MÄori, part two of which was published late last year.
"Our overarching recommendation was for Government to commit to transferring power and resources to enable by MÄori for MÄori approaches that would keep pÄpi MÄori safe and in the care of their whÄnau.
"The Tribunal report today confirms to us that change is both compelling and imperative.
"Aotearoa New Zealand is undergoing a sea change in recognising Te Tiriti o Waitangi and its’ rightful place, and in how government works with MÄori.
"The independent MÄori Health Authority announced last week, mentioned in the Tribunal’s report, is representative of the transformation needed for the delivery of social services.
"After decades of calls for change from MÄori, and years of tinkering around the edges, this is a once in a lifetime opportunity to finally get it right for mokopuna MÄori," Commissioner Becroft says.
