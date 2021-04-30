Giant floor pour for new district library and art gallery

Friday, 30 April, 2021 - 17:22

Take 12 trucks, 100 truckloads of concrete and a few dozen pairs of hands - mix it all together and the result is a new ground floor slab for the developing Marlborough District Library and Art Gallery.

Early this morning one of the biggest single concrete pours in Marlborough in recent times got underway as the library and art gallery project on the corner of Wynen and High Streets in Blenheim recorded another milestone.

Twelve trucks were expected to work on rotation throughout the day with 10 ‘working’ either on site, on Wynen Street or in travel to and from the plant, with two on breaks.

The pour for the entire ground floor slab is expected to take up to 12 hours and it will involve 500m3 of concrete, with each truck being able to carry between 4 - 6m3 per load. Concrete finishing will continue until late tonight with perfect weather conditions to ensure an excellent result.

The Marlborough District Library and Art Gallery build is one of the largest construction projects currently underway in the region. The project is funded by the Council and has been supported by the Government through the ‘shovel ready’ funding administered by the Provincial Development Unit.

Local photographer Jim Tannock captured these images of the supersized floor pour.