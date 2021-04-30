Joint Police and Customs operation intercepts methamphetamine

Friday, 30 April, 2021 - 20:10

A joint Police and Customs operation has led to the arrest of three people for importing methamphetamine.

Operation Torpedo began after Customs officers intercepted a package containing two kilograms of liquid methamphetamine sent in a courier parcel from Thailand to an address in Wellington in March.

A further package containing a kilogram of methamphetamine was intercepted in late April.

In total, three kilograms of methamphetamine, amounting to over 60,000 doses, were intercepted.

"The joint operation has directly prevented this drug from getting on to Wellington streets and causing irreparable harm to our communities.

"This is another example of Police working collaboratively with Customs in order to prevent the devastating harm created by the sale and supply of illicit drugs."

A result of the operation three people have been arrested today, two men aged 38 and 26 and 25-year-old woman.

The trio have been charged with importing methamphetamine and the two men are also facing charges of offering and supplying methamphetamine.

They are all due to appear in the Wellington District Court tomorrow.

Enquiries are ongoing and Police are not ruling out further charges.