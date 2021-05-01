Serious crash in Invercargill

|
Police are currently in attendance at a serious two-vehicle crash on Chelmsford St, Invercargill.
Emergency services were notified of the crash at 10:20am.
Initial indications suggest one person is seriously injured and another has moderate injuries.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area, diversions are likely.
