Three lucky Lotto players win $333,333

Saturday, 1 May, 2021 - 21:43

Three Lotto players will be starting the month in style after each winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Dawson Superette in Auckland, Balclutha New World in Balclutha and on MyLotto to a player from Horowhenua.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $10 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $1 million on Wednesday night, meaning it will be a Must Be Won draw. In a Strike Must Be Won draw, if no single ticket wins First Division, the prize pool is added to the next highest division with a winner.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

New Zealand is currently at Alert Level 1. Lotto NZ counters across the country are open and will continue to follow the Government’s health and safety guidelines. For more information, please visit: https://mylotto.co.nz/covid-19.