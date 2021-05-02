Gisborne Police appeal for information following assault

Sunday, 2 May, 2021 - 14:05

Gisborne Police investigating an assault in Gisborne yesterday are seeking information from the public.

Police were notified at 10:50am of a group of people on Gladstone Road assaulting a man and then leaving the scene.

The man suffered minor injuries.

The group left in two separate vehicles, the first being a red Ford Falcon and the second vehicle was a silver Ford Explorer.

As there were several people in the vicinity at the time, Police are asking that anyone with CCTV or phone recordings of the incident gets in contact with Police.

If you have any information regarding this assault, please contact Police on 105 quoting 210501/8233.