Invercargill crash victim named

Police can release the name of the person who died following a crash yesterday on Chelmsford St, Invercargill.
He was Neil John Van Schaik of Invercargill.
Police extend their sympathies to Neil's family and friends at this difficult time.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.
