One person has died following Waihi house fire

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police can now confirm a 63-year-old female has died following a fire at a property on Queen Street in Waihi on Monday morning.
Emergency services were alerted to a significant house fire around 10.40am.
Police are currently speaking to witnesses and completing a scene examination to determine the circumstances around the death.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice