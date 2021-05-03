Person dies after being struck by train in Invercargill

|
One person has died after being hit by a train in Appleby, Invercargill at 4.25pm this afternoon.
Trains on the line adjacent to Bluff Highway were halted while Police conducted a scene examination, but have since reopened.
Police are still making inquiries into this incident.
