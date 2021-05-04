Appeal aims to raise $200,000 for busy winter - Canterbury West Coast Air Rescue

Tuesday, 4 May, 2021 - 11:03

The Canterbury West Coast Air Rescue helicopter service was busier than ever in 2020 with a substantial increase in mission numbers, and the trend is continuing in 2021.

Across a turbulent year, the helicopter crews were tasked to 869 missions, an eight per cent increase in mission numbers compared to 2019.

May is Chopper Appeal month, and the Canterbury West Coast Air Rescue team aims to raise $200,000 over the next four weeks to help get through the predictably busy winter months ahead.

Canterbury West Coast Air Rescue Trust chief executive, Christine Prince says the need for the choppers’ life-saving service increases year on year.

"From Saturday 1 May to Monday 3 May, the crew responded to nine missions across the region, including cardiac, maternity, several inter-hospital transfers and accidents. We anticipate mission numbers will steadily increase as we head into winter.

"Our service watches over the lives of more than 600,000 people across the South Island. We are gearing up for the colder months ahead, as cool temperatures and outdoor activities increase the risk of accident injuries and medical missions," she says

The Canterbury West Coast Air Rescue 2020 Impact Report, just released, shows the Christchurch-based crews attended 627 missions in 2020, compared with 545 missions in 2019, an increase of 13 per cent.

The West Coast Roa Mining helicopter also had a busy year in 2020, with the Greymouth-based crew flying 242 missions.

The majority of callouts for the Canterbury crew were responding to accidents (48%), medical events (33%) and inter-hospital transfers (19%). The new Christchurch Hospital helipad opened in November, and there were 115 landings in its first six weeks of operation.

The West Coast crew were responding to callouts for mostly medical events (50%), followed by accidents (32%) and inter-hospital transfers (18%).

The COVID-19 pandemic gave the crews unprecedented new challenges, and they were prepared, with specialised equipment and training, to transfer COVID-19 patients as part of the national COVID response team.

"Luckily we were not tasked to any COVID-related events, but we are highly prepared for any future events."