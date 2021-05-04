Move over Netflix - Kapiti libraries launch movie streaming service

Tuesday, 4 May, 2021 - 11:37

KÄpiti Coast District Libraries have launched a movie and documentary streaming service, free to all its library card holders, as part of its growing suite of e-services.

KÄpiti Coast District Council’s Libraries and Arts Manager, Ian Littleworth, says e-services are growing in popularity and are a core part of what libraries now deliver for their communities.

"During the COVID-19 lockdown we saw a 500% increase in online access of our e-resources, and the appetite for accessible, online content has continued to grow. Many of our customers requested a streaming movie option so we’re pleased to be able to offer one now," says Mr Littleworth.

"We’ve teamed up with Beamafilm, an innovative Australasian movie streaming platform, where film-buffs can watch ad-free, on-demand cinema for free whilst supporting independent film. The streaming options are diverse, from documentaries and features to a strong line-up of New Zealand content."

The Beamafilm service is available through the online resources page on the Library website https://www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/libraries/ or accessed directly from their website, https://beamafilm.com. You can also download the iOS or Android app to a device and watch content on the go. Library card holders simply sign up online using their library card number to create a free account.

"The types of resources our community are keen to access, and how they want to access them is changing and we are growing our capability and catalogue to reflect this. The days of a library simply offering hardcopy resources like books, CDs and DVDs are long gone," says Mr Littleworth.

Beamafilm joins the growing collection of free digital e-resources available to KÄpiti library members, which includes access to over 5,000 eBooks and e-audio via Axis360, as well as online newspapers and magazines via the Pressreader platform.

Another newcomer is Lingogo, a new digital library app for those wanting to improve their te reo MÄori or Pasifika language skills. The New Zealand company behind Lingogo aims to make it easy for anyone to learn about and connect with indigenous cultures and languages.

Library users can access all digital platforms through the Council’s website. If you’re not a library member already, you can join from home or pop into one of KÄpiti’s four libraries.

If you have a digital question that you need answered, come along to one of Paraparaumu and Åtaki library’s Digital Drop-in sessions. Staff are on hand to help you with your device, app or downloads.