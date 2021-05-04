Search ongoing for missing boy in Tolaga Bay

Tuesday, 4 May, 2021 - 23:10

Police and volunteers are continuing to search for a boy reported missing on foot from his Tolaga Bay home this afternoon.

Axel, who is 4 years old, was reported missing to Police at 3pm. There has been significant Police and community effort to find him this evening, including using Police dogs and a helicopter.

The search will continue over the coming hours.

Police urgently want to hear from anyone who might have seen Axel or who has any information which can help. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with palm trees on it and blue gumboots with sharks on them.

Axel was with a miniature white fluffy dog when he was reported missing. The dog has been located safe this evening.

If you have seen Axel, or have any information which may assist, please phone Police on 111 and quote event number P046388324.

Police thank everyone who has been in contact with offers of help this evening.