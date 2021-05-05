Two-way communication focus of new council app - council

Wednesday, 5 May, 2021 - 09:42

Whanganui District Council is now offering a free mobile app - Antenno - that sends notifications and alerts about places you care about in your neighbourhood and beyond.

Antenno has been developed by tech company, Datacom, to help councils and other government organisations engage and involve communities.

Marianne Cavanagh, the council’s group manager - customer experience, says Antenno is simple and easy to use and no personal information or log-on details are required.

"With Antenno the council will be able to send out targeted notifications based on the places and topics people care about.

"When you sign up you select the places of interest relevant to you, whether it’s a neighbourhood park, information about events or a street where there might be a water shut-off or road closure.

"It’s also a fast and simple way to report things to us if you spot a problem or have a suggestion that’s not urgent. If you need help urgently, you can still call 06 349 0001 at any time."

Antenno also provides a useful way for people elsewhere in the world to keep up-to-date with information about places and topics in Whanganui, says Marianne Cavanagh.

"For instance, someone living in London who has a parent living in Springvale can add their parent’s address to their places in Antenno so they know what’s going on in that area. It could be anything from rates reminders to remembering to register a dog."

Sarah Pomeroy, the council’s communications and marketing manager, says Antenno is another way the council can quickly share relevant information with the community.

"Antenno will also be a very useful channel during emergency events."