ILT By-Election voting open - council

Wednesday, 5 May, 2021 - 10:51

Voting in the ILT By-Election opens today, with voting papers expected to hit letterboxes this week.

Five candidates are vying for the single vacancy on the six-person board.

Former Invercargill Licensing Trust board member Mike Mika resigned in February after being appointed as a District Court Judge.

The five nominees who are campaigning to be elected are Louise Evans, Reece McDonald, Jason McKenzie, John Pringle, and Lindsay Thomas.

Deputy Electoral Officer Michael Morris said the by-election would be carried out via postal voting, and residents within the election boundary should start receiving voting papers this week.

"You can then post them back to us until 21 May, after which time you’ll need to drop off your vote in person to a ballot box at the Invercargill City Council Civic Administration Building in Esk Street, or at the Invercargill Public Library in Dee Street to make sure your vote arrives before voting closes," Mr Morris said.

Voting will close on election day at midday on Thursday, 27 May.

Information about the by-election, including candidate profiles, is available at www.icc.govt.nz/elections/2021-ilt-by-election/

"Your voting papers will also include information about each candidate. If you don’t receive your papers by 14 May, please contact us on (03) 2111777," Mr Morris said.