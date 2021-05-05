Camberley Community Plan 2020-2025 launched - Council

Wednesday, 5 May, 2021 - 11:50

Building a connected community that has pride in itself, and is supported to thrive is the underlying vision for a new community plan for Camberley that was endorsed by Hastings District Council yesterday.

Rather than being held at the council chambers, the strategy and policy committee decided to hold its meeting at the Camberley Community Centre, inviting the community to attend and help launch the Camberley Community Plan 2020-2025.

The plan is the result of more than 12 months of meetings, consultation and planning with the community and other stakeholders, including government agencies and service providers, and it sets out the community’s aspirations and how these will be realised.

One of those involved was Sally Maoate who told those gathered that she had lived in Camberley for most of her life, starting school at Frimley School and then moving to Camberley School when it was built in the 1960s.

"This plan is the culmination of hours of work and effort by the council team and others, and of course those from the community who have helped by bringing the ideas together - this is our plan for our community," she said.

From establishing a wellbeing hub, to providing more education and employment services, improving road and community safety, creating a community garden and developing Kirkpatrick Park, the plan captures a broad range of potential actions to help this community thrive.

Long-time Camberley resident Janelle Paku-Ngametua was involved in creating the Camberley Community Plan 2016-2020, and said a lot had been achieved as a result.

This included Sport Hawke’s Bay’s programmes, the driver licensing caravan that was parked up at the community centre three days a week, which had helped numerous people gain their licence, including herself and her son.

There had also been sporting tournaments held at the park, a basketball academy created, a new splash pad built, as well as a basketball court and barbecue area.

Most recently a new mural had been painted on the old changing rooms at Kirkpatrick Park, which had uplifted and brightened up the park, she said.

"The Camberley community loves these additions and the park is always busy with people of all ages."

Hastings councillor and Great Communities subcommittee chair Eileen Lawson was also involved in the creation of the 2020-2025 plan and said a lot of work and consultation had gone into it.

"I want to thank the Camberley community for their passion and commitment to this plan - it’s brought together their goals and aspirations and celebrates all that’s fantastic about Camberley.