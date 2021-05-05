Safer Whanganui to ask minister to tighten alcohol laws - council

Wednesday, 5 May, 2021 - 12:42

A delegation from Safer Whanganui attended Tuesday’s Whanganui District Council meeting to request that councillors support Safer Whanganui’s approach to Justice Minister Kris Faafoi.

The request comes after the Whanganui district licensing committee approved an application for a 15 off-licence in the district - despite the local alcohol policy stating there can only be 14 off-licences.

Whanganui District Council and Whanganui Police opposed the application, which was granted at the start of the year.

Councillors agreed to support Safer Whanganui's request.

Lauren Tamehana from Safer Whanganui says the district licensing committee is required to consider, but not necessarily abide by, the local alcohol policy when making its decisions.

"Safer Whanganui intends to write to Minister Faafoi to ask for local alcohol policies to be given more teeth, so they can be enforced like any other bylaw.

"Alcohol has been a hot topic in Whanganui in recent years, and we are glad the council has agreed to support our approach to Minister Faafoi."

Safer Whanganui chair Kate Joblin says how, where and when alcohol is accessed needs the attention of central government.

"The current district licensing process is not working for our communities as it does not prioritise the community voice.

"When community members have managed to be included they are bombarded with a legal process that sets relative lay people up against the deep pockets of the alcohol industry," Kate Joblin says.

The Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act 2012 gives local councils the ability to put a local alcohol policy in place in their district. Whanganui’s local alcohol policy was adopted in 2019 after consultation with the community, and is one of the tightest alcohol policies in the country.

The district licensing committee considers applications from anyone applying for an alcohol licence.