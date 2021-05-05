Reserve vandalism hugely disappoints - Taupo District Council

Wednesday, 5 May, 2021 - 13:32

TaupÅ District Council is calling for local residents to be vigilant following vandalism at the Pihanga Reserve Playground at the weekend.

Council Parks Operation Manager Greg Hadley said the malicious damage to the Reserve is hugely disappointing and significantly affects the families and children who regularly use the playground.

"Those responsible showered glass over the concrete paths, over the toddler play area and underneath the swings. They also snapped a tree in half and attempted to do the same to a further two.

"Finally, they attempted to start two separate fires on the new synthetic safety surfacing causing the synthetic grass to melt and fuse with the cushion underneath.

Mr Hadley said the Council has contacted turf contractors to evaluate the damage and look to repair it.

"With regards to the glass and fires, this is the second incident in as many weeks. This is unacceptable behaviour that ruins things for everyone. We don't want the children to miss out in this area of our community - it has been wonderful to see such high usage since the Reserve’s upgrade.

Mr Hadley said if anyone witnessed, or knows anything about, the anti-social behaviour he strongly encourages them to contact the Police in the first instance.