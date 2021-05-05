Recovery operation underway on Taranaki Maunga - NZ Police

Wednesday, 5 May, 2021 - 14:00

A recovery operation is currently underway in Taranaki to retrieve the bodies of two climbers following an incident overnight.

Police were notified just before 10pm that a climber had fallen near the summit of Taranaki Maunga.

A Search and Rescue Operation was commenced, and the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter was dispatched.

Police located the bodies of two climbers just after midnight.

Due to the weather and light conditions, the bodies could not be recovered at the time.

Police and Alpine Cliff Rescue staff are currently on the mountain attempting to recover the bodies and conduct a scene examination.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing and efforts are being made to identify the two people involved.