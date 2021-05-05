Rahui on Taranaki Mounga

Wednesday, 5 May, 2021 - 18:12

Kua tangi mai te pÄ«takataka, he mate, he aitua!

Kei ngÄ manu o ngÄ pae huri rauna i tÅ tÄtou pou here tupuna a Taranaki e tÅ« nei, tÄnÄ koutou, tÄtou.

Kua uhia nei te tihi o Taranaki e te raukawakawa hei tohu i te ika huirua kua riro nei ki te pÅ.

Kua mate tÄtehi tokorua ki runga i tÅ tÄtou tupuna a Taranaki i te rangi nei. NÅ reira, ko te mihi ki a rÄua otÄ«ia ki tÅ rÄua nei whanau kua rongo nei i te anu matao o mate.

He oti anÅ, ka rÄhuitia te ara i mate ai te tokorua nei.

NgÄ Iwi o Taranaki, the eight iwi of the region, have acknowledged the fatalities of two climbers on Taranaki Mounga this week, and placed a rahui on all access routes to the summit.

The rÄhui is in effect immediately and will be in place for one week. Iwi will review the rÄhui after a week.

A rÄhui (physical and spiritual protection mechanism) sets a temporary prohibition around the rÄhui area and limits access for that period in order to acknowledge the death and to express sympathy to the whÄnau of the deceased.

It provides time for tapu (sacredness) to dissipate following the fatalities allowing time for healing and recovery of the natural elements at place as well as the people - in particular, the grieving whÄnau.

To show respect all visitors to the area are asked to use alternative tracks, and not access the summit of the mounga during the rÄhui.

The Department of Conservation (DOC) has ceased all its work on the mounga while the bodies of the two deceased climbers are retrieved.

DOC’s two visitor centres on the mounga will remain open to share information with the public.