Rahui on Taranaki Mounga

|
[ login or create an account ]
Kua tangi mai te pÄ«takataka, he mate, he aitua!
Kei ngÄ manu o ngÄ pae huri rauna i tÅ tÄtou pou here tupuna a Taranaki e tÅ« nei, tÄnÄ koutou, tÄtou.
Kua uhia nei te tihi o Taranaki e te raukawakawa hei tohu i te ika huirua kua riro nei ki te pÅ.
Kua mate tÄtehi tokorua ki runga i tÅ tÄtou tupuna a Taranaki i te rangi nei. NÅ reira, ko te mihi ki a rÄua otÄ«ia ki tÅ rÄua nei whanau kua rongo nei i te anu matao o mate.
He oti anÅ, ka rÄhuitia te ara i mate ai te tokorua nei.
NgÄ Iwi o Taranaki, the eight iwi of the region, have acknowledged the fatalities of two climbers on Taranaki Mounga this week, and placed a rahui on all access routes to the summit.
The rÄhui is in effect immediately and will be in place for one week. Iwi will review the rÄhui after a week.
A rÄhui (physical and spiritual protection mechanism) sets a temporary prohibition around the rÄhui area and limits access for that period in order to acknowledge the death and to express sympathy to the whÄnau of the deceased.
It provides time for tapu (sacredness) to dissipate following the fatalities allowing time for healing and recovery of the natural elements at place as well as the people - in particular, the grieving whÄnau.
To show respect all visitors to the area are asked to use alternative tracks, and not access the summit of the mounga during the rÄhui.
The Department of Conservation (DOC) has ceased all its work on the mounga while the bodies of the two deceased climbers are retrieved.
DOC’s two visitor centres on the mounga will remain open to share information with the public.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice