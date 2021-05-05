Auckland player 'Strikes' $1 million win

Wednesday, 5 May, 2021 - 21:47

A lucky player from Auckland will be celebrating tonight after winning $1 million with Strike Four in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night where the jackpot will be $12 million.

Lotto First Division will be $1 million on Saturday night.

With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting thousands of great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.

Anyone who bought their ticket from MyLotto should check it immediately online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

New Zealand is currently at Alert Level 1. Lotto NZ counters across the country are open and will continue to follow the Government’s health and safety guidelines.