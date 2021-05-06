District's five year roading contract awarded - Waimate Council

Thursday, 6 May, 2021 - 11:02

The Waimate District Council has awarded the district’s 2021-26 Road Maintenance and Operations Contract to Rooney Earthmoving Ltd, replacing incumbent contractor Whitestone Contracting Ltd.

The contract, worth $16 million over five years, includes all aspects of maintenance, with coverage of both sealed and unsealed roads across the district’s 1338km network. The contract will also include all signage, road markings, drainage and footpaths.

Waimate District Council Roading Manager Robert Moffat says the contract award followed a competitive tender process, receiving two bids. Both tenders were evaluated on their merits with criteria including track record, relevant skills, resources, methodology and price.

"The contract was developed in collaboration with the Timaru District Council, so both Council’s went to market with similar documentation and now have a similar framework to work from going forward. This will apply to the management and supervision of the maintenance contracts."

Waimate District Mayor Craig Rowley thanked Whitestone for their service to the district over the last five years, and looked forward to working with the new contractor in the coming years.

"Our roading network is Council’s biggest asset and this infrastructure is critically important for keeping our residents and economy moving," Mayor Rowley said.

"We are pleased to award the contract to Rooney’s, they’re a local contractor and we’ll be working together to deliver good quality road maintenance and service to our community."

Commenting on the contract, Rooney Earthmoving Ltd Managing Director Gary Rooney says his team are looking forward to working with Council to drive improved maintenance and resilience to the district’s roads.

The new contract will take effect on 1 July 2021 and will run for five years.