Night works on SH25 Waitakaruru to Kopu from tonight - NZTA

Thursday, 6 May, 2021 - 11:41

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises minor safety improvement works will commence on State Highway 25, between Waitakaruru and Kopu, from tonight (Thursday 6 May).

Work will be carried out at night from 9pm to 5am for approximately two weeks. Work will not be carried out on Saturday nights.

During work hours the road will be closed for 45-minute periods and will reopen for 15 minutes to allow traffic through. The first road closure will be at 9pm each evening, and the contractor will close a section of the road to work on each night.

Motorists may choose to take the signposted detour on State Highway 2 through Ngatea. This will add approximately 10-30 minutes to travel times, depending on which section of SH25 is closed. Alternatively, motorists can wait at the road closure for the opening times.

In the event of bad weather or other unforeseen circumstances, work may be postponed. Visit the interactive Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website ( journeys.nzta.govt.nz) for the latest information on roadworks, traffic, road closures and detours to help plan your trip.

This work is part of a programme to make regional state highways safer through a range of low-cost, high-benefit safety improvements. For more information visit our webpage: nzta.govt.nz/safety-boost-programme

Waka Kotahi thanks motorists for their patience.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey this summer. Keep up to date with:

- Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: facebook.com/NZTAWaikatoBoP

Twitter: twitter.com/WakaKotahiWaiBP

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)