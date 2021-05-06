Consents for new homes at all-time high - Stats NZ

Thursday, 6 May, 2021 - 11:46

A record 41,028 new homes have been consented in the year ended March 2021, Stats NZ said today.

The previous record for the annual number of new homes consented was 40,025 in the year ended February 1974.

"Within 10 years the number of new homes consented annually has gone from the lowest point since the 1940s to an all-time record," construction statistics manager Michael Heslop said.

"The nature of homes has changed over time, including a shift towards building bigger houses in recent decades."

"The increased number of new homes consented in recent years has mostly been due to a rise in consents for higher density homes, such as townhouses. The number of stand-alone houses consented in this period has been relatively flat," Mr Heslop said.

New homes consented per 1,000 residents still below 1970s peak

After accounting for population size, the number of new homes consented in the year ended March 2021 is still below the peak in the 1970s, although it has been rising steadily from the lows seen around the time of the global financial crisis.

Just over eight new homes were consented per 1,000 residents in the year ended March 2021, which is less than the record of 13.4 seen in the year ended December 1973.

See Number of new homes consented per 1,000 residents increases for more information.

New monthly record for new homes consented

The monthly number of new homes consented in March 2021 was 4,128, which is the highest for the series, surpassing the October 1973 figure of 4,081. This was driven by a record-breaking month for both stand-alone houses (2,438) and townhouses, flats, and units (1,243), although data for individual building types are only available from April 1990.

"The record numbers seen in March 2021 suggests that there is a large amount of residential work in the pipeline. The value of consents solely for new stand-alone houses topped $1 billion for the first time in a single month," Mr Heslop said.

Seasonally adjusted number of new homes up in March 2021

On a monthly basis, the seasonally adjusted number of new homes consented in March 2021 increased by almost 18 percent, following a fall of around 19 percent in February 2021. This was the biggest seasonally adjusted monthly increase since May 2020, when numbers rose by nearly 40 percent.

The number of new homes consented each month can vary significantly due to the timing of large multi-home projects, such as apartment buildings. Because of this it may take several months for trends to become clear.

The quarterly movements can be less volatile, as they are less affected by the timing of large multi-home projects. The seasonally adjusted number of new homes consented in the March 2021 quarter increased by 1.2 percent, following a strong December 2020 quarter which was up nearly 13 percent.

Record number of new homes consented in Auckland

The annual number of new homes consented in Auckland is at a record 17,495, accounting for nearly 43 percent of all new homes in the country. Auckland is currently home to 34 percent (1.7 million) of New Zealand’s population.

Consents for multi-unit homes in Auckland rose sharply in the last two quarters of 2020 and have remained at high levels in the March 2021 quarter.

Around 10 new homes per 1,000 residents were consented in Auckland in the year ended March 2021, slightly above levels seen in the early to mid-2000s.

Other regions also saw record numbers of new homes consented in the year ended March 2021, including Waikato, Hawke’s Bay, Taranaki, ManawatÅ«-Whanganui, and Tasman. Data for individual regions are only available from April 1990.

Non-residential consents

The annual value of non-residential consents in the year ended March 2021 was up 5.3 percent from the same period in 2020.

In March 2021 a high value consent over $100 million was issued in the Bay of Plenty region. This consent is part of a new Winstone Wallboards plasterboard facility, which recently began construction.Visit our website to read this news story and information release and to download CSV files:

