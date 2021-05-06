Reconnecting Northland enters 'exciting new phase'

Thursday, 6 May, 2021 - 13:22

Conservation efforts across Tai Tokerau have been given a boost with the expansion of Reconnecting Northland, New Zealand’s only connectivity conservation programme.

A new intake of staff lifts the number of team members into double figures for the first time since its inception in 2012, adding considerably to the operational capabilities, expertise and support provided by the award-winning initiative.

Funded by The Tindall Foundation and Foundation North, Reconnecting Northland is a non-governmental organisation tasked with revitalising a range of natural processes and ecosystems across the region, while also building environmental, social, cultural and economic resilience.

Reconnecting Northland Pou ManatÅ« Eamon Nathan said the organisation was entering an exciting new phase of its development and was currently involved in three flagship initiatives across Tai Tokerau.

These include Te Kawa Waiora - a tangata whenua-inspired research project revolving around the health, wellbeing and mauri of the Wairoa River and its tributaries - and He Ripo Kau, whose purpose is to weave people together in the wider Hokianga area to achieve clean waterways and forests stretching to the sea. In Whangaroa, the organisation supports Kaitiaki Whangaroa to realise their vision of abundant local resources.

Clean, Clear Water, a workstream that sits within the He Ripo Kau initiative and benefits from Provincial Growth Fund investment, incorporates planting and fencing in the south Hokianga with local employment and training schemes.

"Essentially, Reconnecting Northland is all about connecting people with the land and using that connection as a vehicle for positive environmental and social transformation," Nathan said. "Working with, and within, communities is key to achieving this transformation in our region, and this is at the very heart of our mission."

Recent additions to the team include Andrea Booth (Ecologist), Änaru Toia (Programme Manager and Systems Analyst), Julie Eaddy (Training and Learning Development Co-ordinator), Te Maapi Simich-Pene (Project Manager), Rachel Taylor (Programme Administrator), Zoe Etcheverry (Fundraising Specialist) and John Lazenby (Communications Advisor).

They join Nathan, who has helmed the organisation since May 2016, Sian Leith (Systems and Support Manager) and Celia Witehira (Connectivity Activator), who have collaborated on a range of initiatives designed to protect and preserve Northland’s habitats, waterways and wildlife, from Kaipara to the Far North.

"Our newly-expanded team offers a vibrant mix of diversity, passion and experience and, together, we can look forward to taking connectivity conservation to the next level. We are working hard to open pathways that will restore the wellbeing of our whenua and people at landscape scale."

While the Reconnecting Northland initiative is unique to New Zealand, the concept of connectivity conservation is thriving via similar global enterprises, particularly in Africa, the US and Australia.

"Connectivity conservation recognises that habitats and species function best as part of a large interconnected network, including people," explained Nathan. "By living in harmony with the natural world around us, we in turn protect our own future. This was well understood by my ancestors and indeed all indigenous cultures the world over."

Nathan said Reconnecting Northland was in a special position, through which it could combine its independent status and regional strategic focus to navigate among iwi, hapÅ«, marae, community groups, landowners and agencies to help enable and scale up Northland’s ecological efforts.

Described as a "bold and extremely visionary initiative", Reconnecting Northland won the Green Ribbon Award for Philanthropy and Partnership, in conjunction with WWF New Zealand and NZ Landcare Trust, in 2016.

Based at The Orchard on the corner of Cameron and Walton Streets in WhangÄrei, Reconnecting Northland also has two staff members based in the mid and Far North, while the team regularly travels throughout the region, building relationships and acting as a connector to achieve fulfilment of its vision: land and people flourishing together.