Ministry of Education announces support for Puhoro STEM Academy

Thursday, 6 May, 2021 - 15:08

The Associate Minister for MÄori Education Kelvin Davis has announced $2.97 million in funding that will be rolled out over three years for the MÄori STEM academy developed at Massey University which will see thousands of rangatahi able to access the groundbreaking PÅ«horo programme.

The PÅ«horo STEM Academy has become a transformational springboard for MÄori secondary students providing a pathway towards tertiary study and potential careers in science and engineering. Since it started at Massey University in 2016, the academy has grown to cover 1000 students across five regions (KÄpiti, Hawkes Bay, ManawatÅ«, South Auckland and Christchurch).

The additional support from the Ministry of Education will further boost capacity for the programme and allow it grow to cover 5000 students across the country.

In making the announcement at Massey University in Palmerston North today, Minister Davis said through PÅ«horo, the Ministry will actively strengthen rangatahi engagement and success in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) and consciously guide their line of sight towards the diverse and vibrant opportunities that STEM capability can offer.

"Our Government is committed to improving the outcomes and experience of MÄori learners and their whÄnau. This partnership with PÅ«horo supports that commitment and will see a lift in MÄori achievement in STEM areas. The programme’s results have been impressive and the impact of PÅ«horo is a story of MÄori educational success," Kelvin Davis says.

The PÅ«horo STEM Academy was set up in response to concerning statistics for rangatahi MÄori NCEA achievement in the sciences and mathematics. It works directly with secondary school students and their whÄnau providing students with kaupapa MÄori mentoring, tutoring and wÄnanga along with experiential field trips to help them navigate career pathways into science and technology related industries. Within a year of establishment the programme was hailed a success with PÅ«horo students passing NCEA at or above the national pass rates. Since then, the programme has not been able to keep up with the demand from students wanting to join.

Massey University Vice-Chancellor Professor Jan Thomas says the university is proud an initiative seeded, nurtured and proven at Massey will now expand further to support the educational trajectories of rangatahi and whÄnau throughout the country.

"To see MÄori students take their rightful place within the fields of science, engineering and technology is a positive demonstration of our aspiration to be Te Tiriti led and Massey’s commitment to improve educational outcomes for iwi, hapÅ« and whÄnau."

Director of PÅ«horo STEM Academy, Naomi Manu says through a kaupapa whÄnau approach to STEM education for MÄori, rangatahi are reminded that STEM competency is inherent in their DNA. "They only need to look to MÄori cultural narratives to be reminded of the fact that our tÄ«puna were engineers, experts in computational thinking, scientists and mathematicians." She says the programme’s primary focus on identity helps rangatahi to connect better with curriculum content and has seen PÅ«horo students enjoy achievement that is either on par with or exceeds that of non-MÄori in biology, chemistry, physics and mathematics. "PÅ«horo student tertiary transitions, at degree level, are 51% above national averages for MÄori school leavers and the Ministry support will help accelerate change and further the rangatahi, whÄnau and iwi aspirations" says Ms Manu.

Deputy Vice Chancellor MÄori, Professor Meihana Durie, says the announcement comes at an important time for the programme, "The additional boost for PÅ«horo today recognises the ongoing puÄwaitanga, or fruition of this initiative in ways that also recognises the rapid and growing demand from rangatahi MÄori across STEM related areas of study."