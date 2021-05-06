Man sought for Sofitel shooting incident arrested

Thursday, 6 May, 2021 - 17:10

Police searching for a wanted man who was sought in relation to the firearms incident at the Sofitel Hotel in Auckland last month have arrested him today.

The man was arrested this afternoon by Armed Offenders Squad members executing a search warrant at a rural property near Kerikeri.

The man, aged 27, is in custody and is receiving medical treatment for a minor injury sustained during the arrest after initially resisting Police.

He will be appearing in the Kaikohe District Court tomorrow on charges relating to discharging a firearm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and unlawfully possessing firearms.

Further charges are likely.

Four other people have been arrested in relation to the investigation to locate this individual.

Police enquiries are ongoing and further arrests are expected.

The search at the address is ongoing and Police are speaking with a number of other occupants at the scene.

Detective Inspector John Sutton says today’s arrest is the result of tireless work by staff across TÄmaki Makaurau and Northland to apprehend this individual.

"We know the shooting incident in the Auckland CBD caused alarm and concern in our community and Police have had a dedicated team working hard to locate the alleged offender responsible.

"Gun violence has no place in our society and will not be tolerated.

"We hope today’s arrest provides some reassurance for the community."

As the matter is before the courts, Police are not in a position to comment further.