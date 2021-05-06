Save the Queen Street Society takes Auckland Council to High Court

Thursday, 6 May, 2021 - 17:35

The Society were disappointed that discussions between The Society and Auckland Council were cut short by Auckland Council earlier this week, forcing The Society to seek the interim order.

Today the Court declined Save the Queen Street Society’s request for an interim injunction to stop additional temporary works in lower Queen Street. The Society is not surprised by this decision as an interim injunction is extremely difficult to obtain due to the need to prove that the new temporary works cannot be reversed.

While the interim injunction request was declined, there was acknowledgement in the judgment that the "emergency" works installed by Auckland Council in April 2020 are of unacceptable quality, limited functionality and indisputably unappealing aesthetics.

Notwithstanding the result the Society is continuing to work collaboratively with Auckland Council to reach a resolution to the main issue which is the removal of the Emergency Works in the balance of the street.

The Society was disappointed with the outcome of this initial legal step but today’s judgment is simply the first step towards the main litigation which is for the removal of the Emergency Works. The Court recognised the high level of public interest in the state of Queen Street and The Society is grateful to the Court for the resulting decision to accommodate the substantive hearing on 20 July 2021. The Society’s legal team is now preparing for that hearing.

To date, the works have caused chaos for drivers, delays in public transport and economic harm for the businesses on Queen Street. Initially a temporary installation in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the works should have been removed with a return to Level 1.

Over a year later the works remain, although Auckland Council claims they are testing "what works and what doesn’t work" under the guise of Tactical Urbanism. The Society believes that the period of a calendar year is more than enough time for experimentation on Auckland’s main street, and are urgently requesting in the substantive case that these works are removed immediately.

The Society is very concerned that Auckland Council’s decision to pour more money into the temporary works as currently planned will not allay safety concerns for Emergency Services access, issues for goods and services vehicles or reduce the burden on local businesses. Nor do the proposed additions take into consideration the increased delays and congestion of Queen Street traffic with the planned increase in diesel buses to be diverted from Victoria Street to Queen Street in the next stage of the CRL works in June 2021.

While the proposed additions to the works will have greater cosmetic appeal than the unsightly materials currently in place, The Society does not believe Auckland Council can justify this spending without addressing those, and other, issues.

The Society is prepared to pursue all available legal avenues until the Council commits to delivering an optimal outcome for Queen Street, its users, and all Aucklanders.