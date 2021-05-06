Preliminary designs for City Centre Streets revealed - Invercargill City Council

Thursday, 6 May, 2021 - 18:27

Invercargill City Council will next week receive preliminary designs for the transformation of Don and Esk Streets in the city centre into the entertainment and social hub of the region.

Working alongside the Council, urban design specialist Isthmus Group has created the plan for the city centre with input from the local community.

Council Infrastructure Group Manager Erin Moogan said the design aims to turn Don Street into Invercargill’s "entertainment street" while Esk Street will become the social heart of the city.

"The urban design reflects the city’s environment and history, taking input from WaihÅpai Runaka. It considers a range of impacts including weather, sustainability, play, parking, and movement about the centre.

"This is a fantastic project for Southland, transforming our city centre into a more attractive place in which people want to spend time. We’re also working closely with other city developments to create connections and align work. We’re working at pace so all this work can be finished at the same time.

"It’s an exciting project, however we know the construction phase will be disruptive to retailers, businesses and visitors. We’re keen to keep talking with businesses and the community and we’ll be inviting them to an information session about the design later in May."

Design details will be available later today, Thursday 6 May, on Council’s website at www.icc.govt.nz/citystreets

Esk Esk Street becomes the social heart of the city where there’s always something happening.

It is playful and playable, with seating that faces the sun and looks over a built play "trail" of obstacles, gardens and design features for climbing and enjoying. The street will have the ability to host big and small events, with a range of configurations to suit what’s on.

Don Don Street is the centre of Invercargill entertainment. Courtyards and laneways will invite people to visit and stay awhile. There will be places to eat and drink, with opportunities for music, nightlife, special lighting and temporary exhibitions.