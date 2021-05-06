Firearms incident in Christchurch

Thursday, 6 May, 2021 - 18:35

Police are appealing for sightings of 23-year-old Brandon Jarden, who is actively being sought by Police in relation to a firearms related event which occurred in Burnside, Christchurch shortly before 12pm today.

He is considered dangerous and should not be approached by the public.

Police are undertaking enquiries to locate Mr Jarden, who is believed to be driving a silver Toyota Caldina and is likely to be in the Canterbury area.

We want to reassure the public there will be a visible Police presence in the area, as we actively search for Mr Jarden to keep everyone safe.

Anyone who sees Mr Jarden or has any information that may assist our enquiries is asked to contact Police immediately by phoning 111.

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.