Emergency services in Wellington attend a multi-car crash

Emergency services in Wellington are attending a multi-car crash that has brought the motorway down to one lane.
It happened around 5:15pm about 500m north of the Aotea Quay off-ramp, southbound.
Injury status of those involved is unclear at this stage.
Motorists are asked to drive with care and expect potential delays.
