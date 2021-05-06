Durie Hill elevator set to reopen at the end of the month

Thursday, 6 May, 2021 - 19:42

The elevator has been closed since mid-February while a new entranceway and essential maintenance work are completed.

Project manager Lynda Hocquard says Whanganui District Council is managing the entranceway work on behalf of the Whanganui Regional Heritage Trust.

"While the entranceway work is happening, we thought this was a good opportunity to do some much-needed work on a 100-year-old asset."

Lynda Hocquard says although the elevator needed work, it proved to be in better condition than expected.

"This was encouraging considering it is 100 years old and it lives in a fairly wet environment. It has been well looked after."

Lynda Hocquard says the work on the elevator was due to be completed this week, but there have been delays caused by a combination of bad weather and supply problems.

"We are focused on getting the elevator open again as quickly as possible."

The free Durie Hill shuttle bus will continue to operate until the elevator reopens.

"The numbers using the shuttle have been good. The users are mostly schoolchildren, but also locals and some tourists," Lynda Hocquard says.

The current contract to operate the elevator finishes at the end of May. A new contractor will be announced later this month.

Shuttle bus information

Effective until the elevator reopens

Monday to Friday (not including weekends and public holidays)

The shuttle arrives approximately every 10-15 minutes. This is a free service. Bicycles can be carried on the cycle racks.

Collection and drop-off points