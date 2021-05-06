Update on firearms incident in Christchurch

|
[ login or create an account ]
The 23-year-old man who was being sought by Police in relation to a firearms related event in Burnside today has now been located by Police.
The man will appear in the Christchurch District Court tomorrow facing several charges.
These are still being confirmed.
Police thank members of the public for their assistance and patience.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice