Serious crash on River Road in Ngaruawahia

Police can now confirm that one person has died following a crash between a car and a truck on River Road, near Ngāruawāhia this afternoon.
Emergency services were advised of the crash just after 3pm.
The Serious Crash Unit attended however the road has now re-opened.
An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.
