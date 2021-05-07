Night closures on SH27 in Matamata - NZTA

Friday, 7 May, 2021 - 10:13

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises overnight resurfacing work will start on State Highway 27 between the Beatty Road and Burwood Road intersections from the night of Sunday 9 May.

A detour will be in place along Burwood Road each night while the asphalt resurfacing works are carried out. At times there will be Stop/Go traffic management at the intersections of SH27/Burwood Road and SH27/Beatty Road. Outside work hours the road will operate as normal.

A temporary speed limit of 30km/h will be in place when works are taking place.

Motorists are asked to take extra care when travelling through the site and follow directions of traffic management staff and signage.

These works are part of the Waka Kotahi road maintenance programme to repair and reseal state highways across the Waikato to ensure the safety and resilience of the transport network.

In the event of bad weather or other unforeseen circumstances, work may be postponed. Visit the interactive Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website ( journeys.nzta.govt.nz) for the latest information on roadworks, traffic, road closures and detours to help plan your trip.

Waka Kotahi thanks motorists for their patience.