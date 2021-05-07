Dunedin local finds over a dozen dead ducks dumped by hunters - SAFE NZ

Friday, 7 May, 2021 - 12:39

Yesterday, near Long Beach in Otago, a member of the public found 15-20 dead ducks illegally dumped by bird shooters. The dead birds had been dumped in a rest area where many families stop to feed birds.

SAFE Campaigns Manager Jessica Chambers said the dumped ducks show how little regard hunters can have for these animals.

"Every year public spaces are used as an illegal dumping ground for dead birds shot by hunters," said Chambers.

Horrified with what the man saw, and worried about the impact it could have on children, he called SAFE and the SPCA to report the illegal dumping. He told SAFE he wants to go back and bury the birds to give them dignity.

"There are no clear instructions or resources available for members of the public to report or lay complaints about illegal dumping of ducks or animal cruelty during bird shooting season."

SAFE is calling on the Minister for the Environment David Parker to ensure a process for illegal bird dumping is easily accessible to members of the public. However, it’s unlikely the people responsible for this will be caught or face any kind of punishment.

"The reality is that this kind of behaviour will only stop when bird shooting is banned. Australia has already banned duck shooting in three states. New Zealand is long overdue for a ban on bird shooting."