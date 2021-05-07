Tauranga Police seek witnesses to aggravated robbery

|
[ login or create an account ]
Bay of Plenty Police are seeking witnesses to an aggravated robbery which occurred at a premises in Maungatapu on Wednesday.
At about 11:30pm a male entered the premises, which was open at the time.
He was holding a firearm and threatened staff.
He removed the till and left with it.
Police are making a number of enquiries to identify the offender, including reviewing CCTV footage.
We would like to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of Maungatapu between 11 and 11:40pm Wednesday and may have seen anything suspicious.
Anyone who has any information which may assist is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote file number 210506/3236.
Information can also be provided anonymously by phoning Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice