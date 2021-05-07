Tauranga Police seek witnesses to aggravated robbery

Friday, 7 May, 2021 - 15:05

Bay of Plenty Police are seeking witnesses to an aggravated robbery which occurred at a premises in Maungatapu on Wednesday.

At about 11:30pm a male entered the premises, which was open at the time.

He was holding a firearm and threatened staff.

He removed the till and left with it.

Police are making a number of enquiries to identify the offender, including reviewing CCTV footage.

We would like to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of Maungatapu between 11 and 11:40pm Wednesday and may have seen anything suspicious.

Anyone who has any information which may assist is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote file number 210506/3236.

Information can also be provided anonymously by phoning Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.