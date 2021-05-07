Safety concerns prompt consultation on Carlyle Street

Friday, 7 May, 2021 - 17:45

What can we do to make Carlyle Street safer in future?

Local businesses, residents, cyclist groups and the wider community will be asked for feedback in consultation beginning soon, following a presentation to the Napier City Council Sustainable Napier committee yesterday.

An initial examination of crash statistics, road layout, and walking and cycling patterns was carried out in 2018. One of the most important routes leading to and from the Napier CBD, it carries 10,000 plus vehicles per day, has high parking turnover but is narrow. Despite a lack of defined cycle paths, it is also the busiest cycling path in Napier with up to 200 cyclists using it daily.

Key objectives of the consultation, which will feed into a safety review, is identifying any key areas of concern for the community, and better understanding any issues Council may not currently be aware of.

The initital investigation also highlighted access to and from properties and land use activities, visibility, parking restricting access, and safety concerns at access points and intersections.

Of the 63 reported crashes in the past 10 years, three resulted in serious injuries and two involved pedestrians being struck by a vehicle.

"Even by urban standards there have been an awful lot of crashes, and every crash carries a risk of injury or death we should not ignore," said Robin Malley, Team Leader Transportation, who presented the report to the meeting.

The safety review will inform the next steps for Carlyle Street.

Further information will be available soon, including on the Say It website.