Fatal crash east of Methven

A person has died following a single-vehicle crash east of Methven this morning.
Police responded following a report that a car had crashed into a tree at the intersection of Back Track and Woods Road around 6:15am.
The single occupant of the car has died at the scene.
The Serious Crash Unit is attending, and an investigation into the circumstances of the crash is underway.
