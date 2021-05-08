Fatal crash east of Methven

Saturday, 8 May, 2021 - 12:10

A person has died following a single-vehicle crash east of Methven this morning.

Police responded following a report that a car had crashed into a tree at the intersection of Back Track and Woods Road around 6:15am.

The single occupant of the car has died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit is attending, and an investigation into the circumstances of the crash is underway.