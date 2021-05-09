Rotuman Language week affirms language as the key to Pacific wellbeing

Sunday, 9 May, 2021 - 16:37

The first Pacific Language Week this year makes it clear that language is the key to the wellbeing for all Pacific people said Minister for Pacific Peoples, Aupito William Sio.

"This round of language weeks begin with Rotuman. As I have always said language is one of the pillars of our identity. This Government believes Pacific languages deserve to thrive in Aotearoa New Zealand.

"This year’s Rotuman Language Week theme is Tutur häk ne måur lelei, or, in English, the ‘four pillars of life’, including health: Fak'ata (spiritual), Fakforo (physical), 'Os A'häe (psychological) and Háº¡ikáº¡inagaga (relationship with people).This is a holistic approach to life and language that will inspire our young people.

"Tutur häk ne måur lelei reminds us that Pacific resilience is about more than just physical health - we must also nurture the other aspects that make up our entire beings. It is a call to action to take stock of our overall wellbeing.

"The Wellbeing Budget 2019 delivered a $20 million package to MPP over four years to support the revitalisation of Pacific languages. The funding will lay the foundations for making sure Pacific languages flourish in Aotearoa," said Aupito William Sio.

Rotuman Language Week will run from Sunday 9 May to Saturday 15 May 2021.

"My hope for Rotuman Language Week is that we accept the invitation to nourish our culture through Rotuma’s four pillars of life. We will also unite with the Rotuman community as they share with us the beauties of their culture and language," said Aupito William Sio.