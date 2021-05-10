Delays expected following SH2 crash in Whakamarama

|
[ login or create an account ]
Emergency services are attending the scene of a two-car crash at the intersection of SH2 and Youngson Road.
Police received a report of the crash at 7am.
One person has sustained serious injuries and another person moderate injuries.
One northbound lane of SH2 is currently blocked, and motorists are advised to expect delays.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice