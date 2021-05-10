Mangawhai shared path works and Village intersection improvements 'start late May'

Monday, 10 May, 2021 - 10:59

Construction work for Phase One of the Mangawhai shared path and Village intersection improvements is set to start later this month. The work is largely funded by Waka Kotahi NZTA and the Infrastructure Reference Group (MBIE), with the Council contributing approximately $500,000.

Phase One includes constructing the section of the shared path on Molesworth Drive from ITM down to about 80m past Estuary Drive, as well as two roundabouts at the Insley Street/Moir Street intersection and Molesworth Drive/Moir Street intersection. The work is part of a wider shared path network planned for Mangawhai, improving safety and connectivity between its two centres, and making it easier to travel by foot, bike, or scooter along a part of busy Molesworth Drive. In the Village, the two roundabouts and adjacent path upgrades improve the safety (both vehicular, cycle and pedestrian) and traffic flow of the current intersections at Insley Street/Moir Street and Molesworth Drive/Moir Street. Kaipara District Council Mayor Dr Jason Smith is excited to see this much-needed work come to life. "Mangawhai is by far the fastest growing area in our District, and this work will significantly ease some of the congestion and safety issues that have come with the increase in people and visitors. Improving connectivity for all types of users - those on foot, by scooter and bike, as well as car, is critical for community well-being," says Mayor Smith, "I’m looking forward to a future riding on this shared path myself."

As part of the work, Project Manager Tim Manning says the team will have to remove a number of the Norfolk pines on Molesworth Drive. "The team is working to retain as many of the Norfolk pines wherever possible, and those being kept will be protected by ‘tree bridges’ that involves raising the pathway up above the roots."

"There are some pines that will have to be removed. Unfortunately a number have been identified as unstable due to damage over the years by private development. There are also some other pines that sit directly in the path route," says Tim Manning. The project includes planting a diverse range of native trees and shrubs along the shared path route.

The construction contract has been awarded to United Civil Construction. Traffic management will be in place in both areas, and Phase One is expected to be complete by May 2022. Detailed design is underway for the next section of the shared path (Phase Two) and construction is planned to start under the next Long-Term Plan (2021-2024), pending funding approval. Phase Two continues from the end of Phase One (80m past Estuary Drive) through to Mangawhai Central and includes a boardwalk running alongside the causeway. The detailed designs for both the first section of the shared path and the Village intersection improvements are up at www.mangawhaicommunityplan.co.nz now.