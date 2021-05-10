Charges laid in Napier homicide investigation

Monday, 10 May, 2021 - 13:50

A 29-year-old man has been charged in relation to the death of 63-year-old Peter Lui on Monday, March 29.

He is charged with aggravated robbery and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and will appear in the Hastings District Court this afternoon.

The homicide investigation into the circumstances of Peter Lui’s death continues.