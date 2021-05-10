Iwi leaders meet to progress environmental, health, Te Tiriti and economic outcomes

Monday, 10 May, 2021 - 13:04

The National Iwi Chairs Forum (NICF) hui held at Te Rauparaha Arena in Porirua from the 6-7 May 2021, saw discussion on a number of kaupapa of importance for whÄnau, hapÅ« and iwi. The hui was attended by approximately 200 iwi chairs, executives, technicians and rangatahi representatives from throughout the country.

During the hui the NICF conferred the inaugural Te Whare Pukenga award to Dr Te Moana Nui a Kiwa Jackson (Moana Jackson) for his outstanding contributions as an advocate, facilitator, and educator for Te Tiriti o Waitangi, Human Rights and Social Justice.

As part of the reporting back process during day one of the hui, Pou Taiao (environmental and natural resources pillar), through the Freshwater Iwi Leadership Group (ILG), provided the forum with feedback they had gained during the 13 regional hui they held throughout the country. These hui set out to engage with whÄnau and hapÅ« in relation to the Resource Management Act (RMA) reforms currently being proposed by the government and on the kaupapa of freshwater allocation.

Te Pou Take Ähuarangi (the climate change pillar) has been gathering data that reflects a MÄori worldview in relation to climate impacts. This has included data mapping for sites of significance for iwi that are at risk from sea level rises in the coming years.

Pou Tangata (people and well-being) Data ILG are looking into the implications of off-shore cloud storage for iwi MÄori, with an independently commissioned report due to be released on this kaupapa in the coming weeks. The Data ILG have been working to extract iwi relevant census data to make available on their data platform Te Whata which will be officially Launched in June.

The NICF membership has indicated an active interest in the development of the new MÄori Health Authority, with wide agreement that in order to achieve transformational change for MÄori, the MÄori Health Authority must be independent. Iwi leadership also voiced the need for their involvement as the national and regional devolution occurs as part of the structural changes within the health and disability system.

Following the Iwi Asset Holding Symposium held prior to the NICF hui, with a particular focus on housing, Pou Tahua (the economic pillar), provided insight into the iwi led housing pilots occurring in a number of rohe across the country.

Pou Tikanga (constitutional and Te Tiriti pillar) wound up the reporting with plans for a further MÄori Constitution Convention to be held in November this year following COVID disruption to the hui that was held online in February.

On day two, Ministers Davis, Henare, Mahuta, Sepuloni and Parker (via zoom) were welcomed to further discuss the progress being made on kaupapa of shared interest with the Crown.

The NICF is encouraged by the progress being gained working with the Government across jointly agreed pou priorities, with relationships being operationalised at Ministerial, official and technician levels across the pou.

Hui host chair Dr Taku Parai was encouraged by the discussion held during the hui.

"NgÄti Toa Rangatira have had a great few days hosting the NICF here in Porirua, the work being undertaken by the collective of iwi leadership to create outcomes for whÄnau, hapÅ« and iwi is surmountable, and it’s been great to also share the mahi NgÄti Toa have been undertaking to support our people" he said.

At the conclusion of the hui, the mauri was handed over to August NICF hosts Te Ranga Tupua, the iwi collective of NgÄ Rauru, NgÄ Wairiki NgÄti Apa, Whanganui and RangitÄ«kei.